FRANKLIN, Kan. — Have you ever wondered what a real coal mine looks like?

The Miners Hall Museum in Franklin first opened its doors 11 years ago today.

For the first time since opening, officials are planning to expand the size of the facility.

They tell us they are anticipating receiving news of a large grant coming from the state to pay for most of that cost.

The expansion project will take place just to the West of the existing building.

The expansion will allow for the construction of an entirely new, 3.7 million dollar, three-story building which will allow for an increase in the number of items they can currently put on display.

“The second story we’ll move all the artifacts over to it, and leave this as an event hall, the third story will be an art museum so we can move some stuff up there too,” said Christie Parrish, Miners Hall Board of Trustees.

Instead of just showing pictures of men who made their living underground, you’ll be able to go there yourself, without all the danger and hard labor.

“The basement’s going to look like an underground mine, so you’ll be able to go down and see how a real coal mine looks, it’s going to be exciting,” said Parrish.

The expansion project calls for an additional 12,000 square feet to the facility.