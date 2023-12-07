(Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — A man is arrested in Crawford County after authorities say he lead them on a vehicle chase and fired shots.

It started shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon (12/7). Crawford County deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle, and found it in the area of 250th Street and 620th Avenue.

A vehicle pursuit began with a gray Dodge pick-up and the driver was identified by authorities as Dustin Clay, who had active warrants for his arrest. The pursuit ended when the truck crashed around 12:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 8th Street in Pittsburg.

That’s when authorities say Clay fled and forcefully ran into a nearby home of someone he knew. Authorities also say they heard gun shots coming from Clay. A woman in the home called 9-1-1 and said she and her children were in the home and were locked in the basement for safety.

Around 12:50 p.m., law enforcement officers say Clay surrendered. No one was injured in the incident.

Clay has been booked into the Crawford County Jail for felony fleeing and eluding, burglary, assault, kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of stolen property.