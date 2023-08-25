PITTSBURG, Kan. — You might call it “Pittsburg 101” — Leadership Kansas got up close and personal as part of a statewide tour today (Friday).

Forty leaders from throughout the state are embarking on a statewide tour to learn and discuss social, business, and political issues in different cities.

They toured Pitt State, the Community Health Center, Kansas Technology Center as well as Millers Professional Imaging.

Many among the group say they admire the way different sectors in Pittsburg are working together for the betterment of the city.

“It’s great to hear what our neighbors just south of where I live are accomplishing for residents here and how they’re addressing issues and growing as a community,” said Sen. Kellie Warren, (R) District 11.

“One of the things that stands out about Pittsburg you all are collaborative, you get along. You’re real, you’re real but you work at it and you actually produce results for the community and for the people. So that was amazing,” said KS St Rep Patrick Penn, (R) District 85.

Their objective for the tour is to take the best practices from each area of the state and bring them back to their own communities.

“Not only what the community is doing well. It’s the challenges they’re having and some of them are a lot different,” said Aaron Miller, Leadership Kansas Executive Director.

“I love the concept of Leadership Kansas and how we’re being exposed to so many different challenges across the state and yet so many solutions on how we can approach those challenges with compassion,” said Teresa Lovelady, Health Core Clinic President/CEO.

Leaders say they were impressed with the services and the work Pitt State is tackling for students.

“The industrial space there, the types of certificates certifications and degrees that are being offered here are so impressive,” said Lovelady.

“Down here at Pitt State University, we saw that it’s all about the students, students are everything. One of the things that I would take back is that it’s all about the people. The people are everything,” said Penn.