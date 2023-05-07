PITTSBURG, Kan. — Many families gathered on the campus of Pitt State for a chance to meet and take a photo with the Kansas City Chiefs Mascot- the KC Wolf.

Over 300 families signed up to have their picture taken with the famous KC Wolf.

The event also offered bounce houses, ball toss, and corn hole for all the kiddos to enjoy.

Hot dogs were grilled by the Pittsburg Fire Department, and free snacks were also available.

The first 500 kids received free KC Wolf t-shirts.

Pittsburg State’s mascot Gus was also in attendance.

The event was completely free, thanks to the Victory Life Church of Pittsburg.

“This is a great part of the community. There are a lot of families and kids in particular that don’t get to make that travel up an hour and a half up there. So we thought it’d be great to bring him down and let them interact with him. It’s their Super Bowl, it really is. It’s really cool,” said Pastor Talent, Victory Life Church.

“They’re both my favorite teams, for all these football things. I’m happy to come to see them today. It’s just a feeling that I feel really good,” said Brycen Blankenship, Visitor.

Pastor Talent also gave thanks for all the donations that made this event possible.