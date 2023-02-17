CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is working a homicide, the agency announced Friday night.

According to the department’s social media site they “are currently investigating the homicide of a male subject that occurred late this afternoon.”

Officials sais the incident happened west of Pittsburg out in the county.

Residents in the area report difficulty gaining access to their homes and say portions of the area behind a business off 4th and Main to the west of Pittsburg remain closed off.

This is a developing situation and we will update the story as more information becomes available.