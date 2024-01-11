FRANKLIN, Kan. — A piece of mining history is officially in place at the Miners Hall Museum in Franklin.

This Insley Manufacturing Corporation Model K-12 dragline and bucket was moved from Pittsburg to the museum Thursday. Mission Clay Products donated the piece of equipment, as it was once used to mine clay, following its original use in coal mining. However, it’s no longer operational, so the crew with Tilton and Sons Housemoving had to disassemble the boom before loading it onto a semi-trailer.

Once on the road, it was only a 15-minute drive, but the whole process took about 8 to 10 hours Thursday, all in efforts to preserve the past.

“We especially love moving things that have historical value to it. I love the Four States and anything we can do to help out with history, we love being a part of,” said Derrick Tilton, Project Manager / Tilton & Sons Housemoving.

“We’re just all very excited to have it back here in coal camp. We’re trying to recreate what a coal camp would have looked like, back in the day. So, this will be our little mining area. We have some other equipment out here, and we hope to keep building on that,” said Phyllis Bitner, Miners Hall Museum Foundation Treasurer & Trustee.

Speaking of preservation, the museum says this move is a little precursor for what’s to come when the “age 618 Walking Dragline is moved in the next few months—an exact timeline has not been specified.

Moving the 500,000 (250-ton) piece of equipment will be a much bigger project when it gets moved to Ginardi’s Corner at the intersection of Highway 69 and Kansas-47. It will then be the only preserved walking dragline in the nation.