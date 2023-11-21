KSNF/KODE — A letter sent by attorneys with the ACLU to the district says an eight-year-old boy at Haderlein Elementary School was told he had to cut his hair or face disciplinary action.

The letter cites an email from Haderlein Elementary Assistant Principal Joni Benso to the boy’s mother on Friday, September 22 of this year, saying: “You and I talked a couple of weeks ago about getting it cut. According to policy, Mrs. Daniel (Principal of Haderlein Elementary) has asked that his hair be cut by Monday or he will be sent home.”

In the letter, it says as part of Haderlein’s student dress code for boys: “Hair is not to touch the collar of a crew-neck T-shirt, cover the eyebrow, or extend below the earlobes. Ponytails, rat tails, or any other style that would circumvent the policy are not permitted,” end quote.

A statement from the Wyandotte Nation says: “For centuries, tribal people have faced a siege of cultural oppression. This oppression has taken many forms, including, but not limited to, the forced cutting of Native American men and boys’ hair to impose conformity with dominant white culture.”

They add this is a culturally sensitive issue that brings to light historical traumas for many tribal nations, not just the Wyandotte.

ACLU attorneys say their hope is that the district will see the letter as an opportunity to make changes to the policy that will be inclusive of all students.

They say that while lawsuits are certainly an option in a case like this, they can be lengthy and expensive and are not always the preferred approach.

“First of all, litigation takes a long time. You want to resolve these issues as quickly as possible, and with as little, sort of, involvement and burden on these young people as possible,” said Jennesa Calvo-Friedman, Staff Attorney at National ACLU.

In a statement emailed to us, Girard Superintendent Todd Ferguson says, quote, “Nothing matters more to the USD 248 district and staff than creating a safe, respectful and caring school for every student.”

He adds the district’s Board of Education is planning to review and consider updates when they meet on December 14th.

You can read the full letter, below.