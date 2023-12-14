GIRARD, Kan. — The Girard USD 248 Board of Education votes unanimously to change its dress code after a letter from the ACLU.

That letter was in regards to an 8-year-old Native American student at Haderlein Elementary School. It cited an email from Assistant Principal, Joni Benso to the boy’s mother in September, stating the boy, who’s a member of the Wyandotte Nation, either needed to cut his hair or he would be sent home.

According to the ACLU, the boy’s mother did cut his hair in order to avoid disciplinary action.

Haderlein’s student dress code for boys states, “Hair is not to touch the collar of a crew-neck t-shirt, cover the eyebrow, or extend below the earlobes.”

At Thursday night’s board meeting (12/14), they voted unanimously to remove the requirements for boys’ hair from the student handbook for all grade levels, effective immediately. Girard Superintendent, Todd Ferguson declined an on-camera interview and instead, released a statement after the meeting.

In that statement, Ferguson says, “Our work will continue to prepare each Girard student for a bright future, and we appreciate the way the people in our schools and community work together every day to make our schools a safe, caring, and respectful place for learning.”

After the meeting, the ACLU stated the following:

“We commend the Board for taking seriously the concerns stated in our letter and for using this first opportunity to ensure that no other child in the district will experience what our 8-year-old client did, both in terms of the cultural and religious harm, and also the harm of gendered school policies about appearance that reinforce outdated stereotypes. Present day policies that restrict Native American boys from wearing long hair must be understood in the historical context of separating indigenous children from their families and tribes and denying them their rights of cultural and religious expression. Corrective action such as this is part of how we move forward from that painful legacy.” Sharon Brett, ACLU Legal Director

