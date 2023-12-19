GIRARD, Kan. — History has been made in Girard.

“Maybe – just maybe it showed them (women), I can do that too. I can try for my goals and go for the top,” said Chief Seirra Roberts, Girard Police Department.

In the one-hundred and fifty-six years of the Girard Police Department — there has been one female police chief — and she was just sworn in Monday night by Girard City officials.

Tuesday marks her first day on the job.

“It’s exciting, little bit nervous but that’s because I have high expectations for myself, I wanna make the city proud,” said Roberts.

Seirra Roberts replaces Chris Wilson – who’s last day was last Wednesday.

She started her law enforcement career in April of 2021 as a patrol officer in Arma.

She later transferred to Girard – where she was actually the first female officer on staff.

“It feels good knowing that changes can happen and people are open to it, and the fact that I had no idea so many people in this city, that knew I was going for this job,” said Roberts.

“Her main thing, that I really enjoy being around is, the compassion she has for people. The true willingness to help that individual, it doesn’t matter what it is,” said Jeff Mcdonald, Girard Assistant Police Chief.

What prompted her to choose a life of public service?

“I come from a traumatized background, at an early age and I just always thought, I wish there was someone I could ask. I didn’t know that there was police officers out there that I could have went to and tell them this and something would be done — and I want to be that for somebody. I want them to know I am here for you, I work for you,” said Jeff Mcdonald, Girard Assistant Police Chief.

Chief Roberts says residents can expect to see her out in the community – and if you see her, walk up and say hello.