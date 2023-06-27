FRONTENAC, Kan. — A national nonprofit – based just north of Tulsa, Oklahoma – continues to have a presence in Southeast Kansas.

Folds of Honor has partnered with Anheuser-Busch – locally, Eagle Beverage in Frontenac – for the past 13 years.

The organization provides scholarships to families of military members – disabled military – and first responders.

Rocky Sickman works for Folds of Honor. He presented Eagle Beverage with a special jacket, this morning.

He was one of the hostages held for 444 days in Tehran between 1979 and 1981 — better known as the “Iran Hostage Crisis.”

“This morning when I came from the hotel, walkin’ outside, it’s an honor, it’s a privilege. Takin’ a shower. I take a shower every day. You know why? Because I can. Here in the state of Kansas, we have about 100 recipients of Folds of Honor that we pay around 400 thousand dollars, so Eagle Beverage is here to, this summer, to help commemorate this great bottle of Bud and Bud Light, camo bottle. It’s a, you know, a piece that we’re gonna be usin’ to raise money,” said Rocky Sickman, Folds of Honor Sr. VP of Budweiser Accounts.

The home office for the organization is Owasso, Oklahoma – and was founded in 2007 by U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney.

Since that time, it’s awarded 44,000 scholarships.