GIRARD, Kan. (KSNW) — At least one person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County in southeastern Kansas.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday on Kansas Highway 47, about two miles west of Girard. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a vehicle was traveling east on the highway when, for an unknown reason, the driver crossed the center line.

The vehicle crashed head-on into a westbound vehicle. At least one person was killed in the crash.

We are still waiting to hear full details from the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the road was closed for several hours but has reopened.