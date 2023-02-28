PITTSBURG, Kan. — There’s something new coming to the Crawford County Mental Health Center.

The center is preparing to launch its new Assertive Community Treatment, or the “ACT” program.

It’s designed for those who don’t have stable housing, meaning rather than the patients coming to the facility, clinicians will go to the patients, wherever they may be.

It’s also meant to decrease unnecessary ER visits and reduce arrests — directly impacting not only the patients but also community partners.

“So, it’s difficult to tell time if you’re not living in a home or you don’t have a way to charge your cell phone, or many of these people don’t have rides themselves. So, just tracking time and being on time for appointments and getting across town can be challenging,” said Amy Glines, Clinical Director, CCMHC.

“Those things prevent people from wanting to step outside their door and step inside another building. And so, if we can alleviate some of that burden for our clients, that’s what we hope to do,” said Michelle Coulter Morrell, Director of Adult Services, CCMHC.

Officials with the CCMHC say they’re expecting the program to roll out within the next month.