PITTSBURG, Kan. — Local nonprofit hopes to bring a new childcare facility to the City of Pittsburg.

An official with Point Forward went before city commissioners tonight (Tuesday) seeking permission to apply for a Community Development Block Grant of more than $700,000.

The money would be used to turn the old Washington School on the corner of South Locust and East Euclid Streets into a childcare facility.

Thanks to donors, close to four million dollars have already been raised for the project, and the group needs another million to reach its goal.

Additional childcare is something city officials say is necessary, considering its continued growth.

“We just opened FedEx, about six months ago, and they hired 165 people. So, when you start opening facilities that large with that number, there are 20,000 people that live in Pittsburg and there’s probably 35,000 that are here during the day. Unemployment is around three (percent). So obviously, if we have a child care Facility, you have that spouse that’s probably home watching the kids right now that could possibly put them into childcare, and then go into the workforce,” said Daron Hall, City Manager of Pittsburg.

City commissioners gave the group permission to apply for the grant.