PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Chiefs playoff win means it’s time for fans to update their game-day attire.

Fans of the “Red and Gold” can find some unique items at “Jock’s Nitch” in Pittsburg.

Following the Chiefs win over the weekend, the owner of the store tells us he’s expecting business to be busier than usual in the coming days — telling us that Chiefs gear hasn’t been flying off the shelves this season, amid the uncharacteristically inconsistent play we’ve seen on the field.

They have specialized Chiefs clothing apparel, which they say you can only find in their stores, even for “Swifties.”

“It’s like, you have a different group of fans nowadays, not everyone is some of these young ladies don’t care about the Chiefs but love Taylor Swift and want to buy a Travis Kelce jersey, and like I said, the grandma’s who are going to their first playoff party, they wanna buy their first Chief’s shirt, so it’s a lot of fun and we provide them with a nice selection, it’s really hard to get this stuff,” said Phil Minton, Jock’s Nitch President / CEO.

The store can be found on “North Broadway” in downtown Pittsburg.