FRANKLIN, Kan. — Southeast Kansas was the place to be, today, for those who love trains and Kansas history.

More specifically, how trains helped create the cities and towns in Kansas that we know today.

The Miners Hall Museum in Franklin offered a program on this very subject.

‘The Emergence of the Railroad in Rural Kansas, from 1870 to Present Day’ was presented by Kansas Historian Dick Raunicker.

He’s been surrounded by trains from an early age, as his father worked with the Frisco Railroad.

To this day, Raunicker dedicates time to teaching younger generations how trains influenced local commerce and their role in how towns were established in the 1800s.

He says trains often determined whether a town would flourish or not, as the coal mining industry was at its peak at that time.

“These coal mines were everywhere from Arcadia to Mulberry, all the way down past Columbus, all the way around in that area, and Cherokee and Pittsburg. There are many coal mines here. We’re talking underground. And then they had the strip mines come in later, you know like Big Brutus and all that stuff came in later,” said Richard “Dick” Raunicker, Kansas Railroad Historian.

The next learning opportunity offered by the Miners Hall Museum deals with the founding of McCune, Kansas.

That will be offered on Sunday, May 21st at 2:00 pm.