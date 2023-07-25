PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Mental Health Center is seeing success with a program that’s only been up and running for five months.

Angie Judd, CCMHC IPS Employment Specialist. “The entire program is just based on what they want. So what they want to do, what they’re good at, kind of what they’re passionate about.”

The evidence-based, Individual Placement and Support Program or IPS was implemented in February to help individuals with mental illnesses or addictions find employment.

Since starting five months ago, the IPS program has received 14 client referrals, and 12 of those are actively participating in the program.

IPS Employment Specialist Angie Judd says finding and maintaining employment is a challenge that she enjoys helping her clients tackle.

“Part of my job is to go out in the community to talk to local business hiring managers. See what kind of people that are successful there, what they look for on applications, resumes. That way I can go back to my clients and say I know you’re interested in this, what do you think about this job description? Is it something that you feel comfortable with, that you would be able to do?” said Judd.

Nearly fifty percent of the referred clients are currently employed.

“For everyone that does have a job now, they seem to be really enjoying it. They like being able to get out of the house, have something productive to do. Sometimes finding that job can be a little bit more difficult. We go through lots of applications trying to find that perfect match,” said Judd.

Judd says working is vital to those dealing with different issues.

“Work is very, very important to recovery that way you’re not sitting at home, just thinking about what’s wrong. Everything snowballs in your mind whenever you do that. So working, being able to get out, feeling productive, feeling productive feels good. Like to be a productive member of society, people want that. And then definitely it’s the financial independence,” said Judd.

She says her work doesn’t stop with her clients once they find a job.

“Unlike other employment programs, most of them are time-limited. That’s something I don’t have to worry about. I am with my clients as long as they want to meet with them. Whether that’s just you know, giving them quick little check-ins each week, sometimes even in the morning. You know, hey, how’s your morning going? Did you get into work?” said Judd.