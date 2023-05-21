PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s been a big weekend for the agriculture industry in Pittsburg.

The 48th annual Four-State Farm Show wrapped up today — on the campus of Pittsburg State University.

The three-day show offers farmers a chance to get a closer look at what’s new in agriculture technology and services.

This year’s event saw around 700 booths taking up space inside the “Robert W. Plaster Center” — and outside.

Attendees also were able to take in drone demonstrations — to see how it can play a beneficial role from an agricultural standpoint.

“We’ve have a good show this year. Friday was a little off due to the rain…quite a bit of rain on Friday…although some of the area farmers and ranchers needed that. Saturday was probably the best day we’ve ever had at this show — since its move into the Pittsburg State facility. Had a really good crowd indoors and out. Today is Sunday — we’ve had a pretty decent crowd too. So all in all — I think it’s been a pretty good event,” said Lance Markley, Four State Farm Show Manager.

The show has moved locations around in years past — from Miami to Pittsburg.

The next large-scale agricultural show is the “Ozark Fall Farm Fest” — from October 6th through the 8th in Springfield.

That event is estimated to have over 1,100 booths.