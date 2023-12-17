PITTSBURG, Kan. — Local musicians gather together at a local university, this afternoon (Sunday) to spread some holiday cheer.

The 14th annual Holly Jolly Tubas concert was held at Pittsburg State University – outside of Russ Hall – which is similar to a Rockefeller tradition dating back to the 70s.

The orchestra consisted of only tubas and euphoniums – however, they welcomed anyone from the low brass family.

Almost 50 musicians registered to play – all ranging from ages eleven to eighty-one years old.

After registration at 1, the band came together to practice before the outdoor performance.

“The spirit of music, you know music really is the international language, it brings people together and that’s what this is all about people of all ages, all ethnicities, all kinds of backgrounds you know this is just one big happy family,” said Dr. Joseph ‘Jobey’ Wilson, PSU Assistant Professor of Music.

“I just feel like it’s going to be a lot of fun. I think it’s a great experience,” said Kylan Turner, 16 years old.

“Oh, I just enjoy it, yeah. I like playing Christmas music, and I’m always looking for places to blow my horn,” said Elwyn Davis, 81 years old.

This year consisted of 25 holiday songs — like “Deck the Halls,” “Holly Night,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”