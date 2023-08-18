GIRARD, Kan. — Close to 100 wild animals in Girard are hoping to find a new home this weekend.

The Bureau of Land Management is in the midst of its two-day Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

These animals were once roaming on federal lands in western states — but were brought in by the BLM in hopes of decreasing the amount of overpopulated herds in rural areas.

Those interested in adopting must have a BLM approved facility — and are even being offered a $1,000 incentive to adopt.

“We have some that use them for ranch work, we some that use them on their farm for endurance rides that usually are 25-50 mile competitive rides. There are a few that have used them in competitions, there’s some that even used them in English so, they’re very versatile,” said Crystal Cowan, Wild Horse and Burro specialist for the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management.

“It’s just important to look for other avenues if you’re interested in a horse or a burro, there’s lots of cute burros here too. Before you go to buy one personally, check rescues or different areas that can help the community or preservation of our lands,” said Stacey Anthuys, local animal rescuer.

Since 1973 — the BLM has placed more than 280-thousand animals in approved homes across the country. The event runs from 8 a-m to noon Saturday.