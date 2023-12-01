PITTSBURG, Kans. — Floodplain maps for Crawford County were part of an open house, Thursday, in Pittsburg.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture, along with FEMA, are in the long process of updating them for the first time since 2009. The new ones use light detection and ranging, or LIDAR, to accurately depict the contours of the land and how water will flow on it. Big — when it comes to who needs flood insurance.

“They don’t determine the rate of flood insurance anymore, but they do determine where its required, so if a structure is mapped within the special flood hazard area, and there’s a federally backed mortgage, that is where that insurance requirement would come into place,” said Tara Lanzrath, National Flood Insurance Coordinator, Kansas Department of Agriculture.

“If their house is being removed from the flood zone, a lot of people will be allowed to drop flood insurance, which is good for them. Some people are being added, which as they’re added their mortgage company and their insurance company will be notified, and that will probably trigger their need for flood insurance,” said May Smith, Zoning and Floodplain Administrator, Crawford County.

These maps are drafts, public input will be considered before they’re finalized — no word on when. This process began 4-years ago.