PITTSBURG, Kans. — Monday will be a big day for a facility in Pittsburg. It’s the day when the Crawford County Mental Health Center will open its Same Day Access Clinic.

Officials held an open house this morning. Renovations have been made to the facility at 911 East Centennial Drive. The Same Day Access addition comes as a result of the center receiving CCBHC status — which stands for “Certified Community Behavioral Health Center.”

“The challenge is we have so many clients coming in that they would have to wait 2, 2 to 4 weeks, give or take, to have that intake done, which is way too long. So, as part of CCBHC, we have to get people in faster, so we’re moving to the same-day access model so that people can walk in and have an intake done that day, which will cut down wait time at least in half. So people can get in for therapy, for group services, case management, whatever they need in a timely manner,” said Jason Southard, CCMHC.

The clinic opens at 9 a.m. Monday morning.