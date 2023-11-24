JAY, Okla. – A suicide note reportedly written by Jim Sweeten offers no details about his first wife’s disappearance and presumed death, but does leave more questions about his second wife.

Delaware County Cold Case detectives released a second suicide note belonging to Jim Sweeten.

Sweeten, “a person of interest” in the disappearance and presumed death of his first wife – Peggy – killed himself on May 18.

Weslaco, Texas police said they received a telephone call at 8:05 a.m. saying Jim Sweeten was going to harm himself. Police arrived at the residence and when they could not find him, they searched an outbuilding and found his body.

Reportedly he left two suicide notes, said Cold Case Detective Mark Wall.

The first note left to his second wife, Debbie, described what a good wife she was.

The second note stated “I can’t help you anymore. I’m sorry.”

“The note just leaves us with more unanswered questions,” Wall said. “We believe the note was directed to Debbie Sweeten, his second wife.”

Debra Sweeten, Jim’s widow, is not a “person of interest” or a suspect in the disappearance of Peggy Sweeten, according to authorities.

A search on Jim’s phone shows journal entries where he deflected how his relationship with Debra started.

Jim and Debra Sweeten were involved in an extramarital affair, according to a 2011 search warrant.

Jim filed for divorce on Feb. 9, 1998, less than a month after Peggy’s disappearance and was granted an uncontested divorce on April 6, 1998. Debra also divorced her husband in April 1998 and in June 1998 she and Jim moved in together at the Grand Lake house Jim and Peggy owned. The couple got married on Dec. 27, 1998, in Las Vegas, according to the search warrant.

Repeated telephone and text messages left for Debbie Sweeten have gone unanswered other than a text message saying to quit contacting her.

Peggy’s family have publicly pointed a finger at Jim saying he was responsible for Peggy’s disappearance and presumed death.

The family continues to hold out hope Peggy’s remains will be found.

Early in the investigation, Jim put up roadblocks to finding Peggy or providing information about the day she disappeared.

Peggy Sweeten was last seen on Jan. 13, 1998. The 52-year-old, former special education teacher and grandmother, disappeared from her Grand Lake residence without a trace, leaving her car, clothing, photos, and personal mementos behind.

Recent leads prompted a search of the waters near a Grand Lake boat dock in May, adjacent to where Jim and Peggy Sweeten once lived. Dive teams brought up a partial 55-gallon drum, but no remains were discovered.

Days later Jim took his life.

When questioned in 2011 about Peggy’s disappearance, Jim refused to submit to a polygraph test and to allow a search of his Grove property.

“James appeared to be deceptive and evasive;” “appeared to be attempting to find out how far the investigation had progressed;” “what the investigators knew;“ and “what direction the investigation was headed,” the 2011 search warrant stated.

At the urging of her son Patrick, Sweeten finally contacted authorities months after Peggy disappeared. He told authorities he was working as a superintendent at a Kansas school when Peggy disappeared and when he returned from an educational conference he found a note, reportedly written by Peggy, saying she was leaving her marriage of 33 years to be with a man she met online.

However, years later, the authorities learned the conference was held in January 1998 two weeks after Peggy reportedly disappeared.

Family members said Peggy was computer illiterate.

Homeland Security Investigations have done several searches on Jim Sweeten’s cell phone looking for evidence to explain his suicide, or connect him to, or clear him of, his first wife’s disappearance.

The information on the phone is limited, but authorities said there was a Google search for a secluded Grand Lake RV park in the phone’s data and several inquiries into news organizations where it appears someone was looking for news about Peggy.

Another item officials found on Jim’s phone was a journal titled “14 Years Ago.”

One entry shows Jim didn’t trust authorities not to set him up for Peggy’s disappearance and presumed death.