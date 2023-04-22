JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry that provides medical equipment to those in need, is itself in need of help. And there’s a tasty was to help them help the community.

The Grace Baptist Church (GBC) Medical Loan Closet first opened its doors in 2021. The ministry accepts used medical equipment and, in turn, loans it out to members of the community who need it, for as long as they need it, free of charge.

Terri Heeter runs the closet, which is currently located in three separate locations. She says it would be better to find a new location big enough to house everything under one roof. She says the need for equipment, as well as more space, is as great now as it’s ever been.

“We have loaned out 15 chairs and it’s only the 21st of the month, I think that’s probably a record for the amount of wheelchairs, usually it’s like ten or twelve and like I said, it’s not even the end of the month, we have been extremely busy,” said Heeter.

The Closet isn’t usually open on Fridays, but she met us there to do this interview. And while we were there, a couple from out of town came in for some equipment for a family member.

“We live in Texas so we’re here helping MIke and he didn’t know it existed, if it wasn’t for the lady at the hospital that told me that you existed, we would have never known,” said Dave Samstag, Picking Up Equipment For a Friend.

Heeter says stories like that are common, and prove the power of word of mouth.

“Two ladies that were standing in line at a grocery store or something and they didn’t know where they was gonna get, they needed a boot for a broken toe and some guy in line told them to come here, so they came straight here and we, fortunately, had what they needed to to help them out,” she said.

You have the chance to help the ministry find a new home by heading to a fundraising event tomorrow. Dessert Wars takes place Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at the Joplin Senior Center at 2616 South Picher.

Adult tickets run $15.00 while kid tickets are $5.00. It’s a dessert-tasting and coffee event, with all the proceeds going back into the ministry.