COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer is being honored and recognized for his heroic efforts in saving an infant’s life.

Donnell Ware responded to a call on Wednesday where a 7-month-old infant was not breathing, said Commerce Police Chief Ernie Shelby.

The young parents were standing on the front lawn with the father holding the baby when Ware arrived at their Commerce residence.

“The father handed me this limp baby and frantically said, ‘Save my baby,’” Ware said.

Ware was previously trained in infant CPR while in the U.S. Navy.

“My training was three years ago and this was the first time on a real baby,” Ware said.

Ware laid the baby on the ground and started CPR.

“She started whining and made some sounds and then started breathing,” Ware said.

The baby was taken to an area hospital to be checked out and police say the family is already back home.