JAY, Okla. – Delaware County authorities are looking for a Commerce man accused of blackmailing a 16-year-old girl and posting sexually related videos to a porn site after she refused his demands.

Maddox Isaiah Cummings, 18, is charged in Delaware County District Court with procuring, producing, distributing or possessing juvenile pornography and blackmail, both felonies.

A $15,000 outstanding warrant for Cummings arrest was issued on Jan. 25, according to online records.

Cummins allegedly sent the juvenile victim numerous text messages between Nov. 25 to Dec. 8 , 2022, saying “he would post videos” to a porn site if she didn’t do as he ordered, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cummins, who posted his photograph on the porn site’s profile page, admitted to posting four videos to the porn site. Only one video was taken with the victim’s knowledge or consent, the affidavit states. In one video, the victim’s face is visible at the end of the video.

The videos have since been removed from the porn site, the affidavit states.