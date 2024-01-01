Cold Case Unit brings light to several decades old cases

OKLAHOMA (KSNF/KODE) — With the advancement of DNA testing and genetic forensics, there was no shortage of crime stories in 2023.

In the tri-county area of Craig, Delaware, and Ottawa counties new life was blown into decades-old cases in 2023.

One of the oldest cold cases in Delaware County was solved just this past year.

GEORGIE CANNADAY

Georgie Cannaday’s body was found on June 28, 1973.

In 2021, Delaware County Sheriff, James Beck formed a Cold Case Unit to look at several Delaware County cold cases. The oldest case and perhaps the one thought to be the most unsolvable, was Cannaday’s case.

Most cold case detectives will say cold cases are solved because of the family’s tenacity.

In October 2021, after a night of poring over photographs, Christina Asp, Cannaday’s great-niece picked up the telephone and reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation inquiring about her great aunt’s 50-year-old case.

After weeks of interviews, the Delaware County Cold Case Unit compiled an investigation file, three inches thick, filled with old interviews, new interviews, a crime scene summary, and yellowed newspaper articles.

Georgie Cannaday

The Delaware County District Attorney’s office released a report saying the case was solved but there were no living suspects to prosecute for Cannaday’s death.

Two men — both were known to Cannaday and both had violent histories.

PEGGY SWEETEN

Another case that saw movement in 2023 is the Peggy Sweeten case.

Peggy and Jim Sweeten

After 25 years of stagnant movement, the case heated up when Peggy’s relatives approached Mark Wall, who oversees the area’s Cold Case Unit.

Through the family’s persistence, Wall took over the yellow case file and noticed missing police reports. Wall methodically retraced the events and noticed one statement in one of the earliest police reports from Peggy’s son, Patrick, that sparked his interest.

Patrick mentioned after the disappearance of his mother, a 55-gallon drum on the property was also missing.

In April divers found a 55-gallon drum near the Sweeten’s former home submerged in the muddy sludge of Grand Lake.

Peggy Sweeten

Subsequent dives proved fruitless, but three days after a May dive brought up a partial 55-gallon drum — Jim Sweeten, Peggy’s then husband — took his own life in Weslaco, Texas.

Jim Sweeten was, and remains, a person of interest in the disappearance and presumed death of Peggy Sweeten.

Jim Sweeten was working as a superintendent at a Kansas school when Peggy disappeared in January 1998. He told investigators many times he had returned from an educational conference and found a note, reportedly written by Peggy, saying she was leaving her marriage of 33 years to be with a man she met online.

Authorities poked holes in Sweeten’s alibi and were closing in at the time of Jim Sweeten’s suicide.

The United School Administrators of Kansas confirmed the only conference held in January 1998 was two weeks after Peggy disappeared.

Jim and Debra Sweeten were involved in an extramarital affair, according to a 2011 search warrant. The couple got married on Dec. 27, 1998, in Las Vegas, according to the search warrant.

CHERYL TAYLOR

Cheryl Taylor

Another cold case story involved the disappearance of 12-year-old Cheryl Denise Taylor, of Picher.

The teen was last seen on July 20, 1978, standing on the sidewalk in or around a Picher grocery store between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Debbie Stubbs, Taylor’s older sister submitted a DNA swab to a Texas laboratory to compare to “Grimes County Jane Doe” remains that were discovered by a highway worker on October 29, 1981.

Texas authorities said there was no DNA match.

BABY BOY DOE

An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting secret.

Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery.

The baby’s remains were found on Feb. 1, 1988, wrapped in a blanket or bath towel and placed inside a clear plastic bag. The bag was lying on the floor near an old couch in the garage of the abandoned house.

An autopsy showed Baby Boy Doe was a white male child, weighing about three pounds, 19 inches long and was stillborn, according to published reports.

LAURIA BIBLE AND ASHLEY FREEMAN

In Craig County investigators continue to track down leads on two missing Craig County teens — Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.

If you have information on any of the cold cases, please contact Mark Wall at (918) 253-4531.