JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Mercy Park” saw a lot of foot action tonight (Tuesday).

It was the kickoff for this year’s annual Holiday Tree Trail put on by Joplin Parks and Rec.

Close to 50 different trees have been decorated by area businesses and organizations.

Quite the increase from the first year in 2020, when there were 20 trees.

Visitors to the trail can vote for their favorite ones, each has a QR code.

Tonight’s event also featured dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, as well as visits from Frosty, the Grinch, and Santa.

“This is a great event and I think it brings a lot of holiday spirit to the community. It’s fun for the families. It’s fun for the kids. I think everyone should come out,” said Ashley Clements, Joplin Parks & Rec Recreational Coordinator.

The tree trail will remain on display through New Year’s Eve.

The lights are on a timer and will switch on at dusk every night.