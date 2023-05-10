MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation says starting May 11, the northbound lane on I-49 over Indian Creek will be closed to traffic near Mile Marker 11.4 near Anderson.

Signs and message boards will notify drivers approaching the work zone. Northbound drivers will be directed to a signed detour using Missouri Route 76 (exit 10) west to Missouri Route 59 (Business 71) north to I-49 (exit 16).

MoDOT recommends motor carriers should seek alternate routes due to height restrictions on Missouri Route 59.

MoDOT crews will be repairing the bridge deck/driving surface.