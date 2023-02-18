CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction High School alum can now add the title “World Champion” to his impressive competitive resume.

20-year-old Jeremiah Jones competed in what’s called, “The Vegas Shoot” earlier this month in Las Vegas. It’s billed as a world-famous archery championship. The 3-day tournament featured some of the world’s best archers — a total of 4,000.

Jones competed in the Barebow Recurve Division — and won. The title also included $5,000.

Jones has been involved in archery since he was 3 — and was part of what’s become one of the best local high school programs at Carl Junction.

“Yes this has been a big step in my career for archery and opened some more doors up and is just a big driving force,” said Jones.

“We take a lot of pride in our program and what it does for kids so this is just icing on the cake for our program,” said Chelsi Leggett, Carl Junction Archery Coach,

Leggett is also the reigning National Coach of the Year through the N.A.S.P — which stands for “National Archery in the Schools Program.” Jones’s mother nominated her.