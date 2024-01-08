JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a growing project list for the City of Joplin’s capital improvement sales tax renewal.

And now – the pressure is on to determine which projects to prioritize before the deadline for the April 2 election – which is later this month.

“We try to focus on projects that would improve safety in the community, whether it be from floods or from traffic, from pedestrians or bicyclists being hit by cars. We looked at all those kinds of things,” said Ben Leavens, DVM, Chair, Capital Improvement Sales Tax Citizens Committee.

It’s quite a list of capital improvement projects – with a cost of more than 263 million dollars.

Joplin City Council formed a citizens committee to help prioritize projects.

Both, then, made lists to compare.

“Joplin is going to continue to grow significantly into the next decade. And if we don’t have infrastructure to address the growth of traffic, that’s going to be a major problem,” said Leavens.

Things like – fixing roads or extending them – or beautifying parks, for example, to improve the quality of life for residents.

“The other big thing we looked at was being sure that we spread these projects throughout the city in order to benefit more people,” said Leavens.

The list of projects is divided by ones the city must do and ones that everyone wants to see done.

That’s where things got a bit bumpy for decision-making on Monday night because there’s a budget cap for the 10-year capital sales tax renewal, and it sits at around 78 million dollars.

“Capital improvement sales tax is specifically by state statute obligated to fund capital improvements. They can have different amounts,” said Nick Edwards, Manager, City of Joplin.

After some back and forth, the council asked the citizens committee if they would approve extending the tax to 12 years, rather than 10 — to be able to fit in the “must do” projects to the list for the ballot.

Both the committee and city council passed motions to extend the tax to 12 years.

Nick Edwards tells us, that the city will have to go back and figure out what the budget cap will be, now that the tax will last 12 years.

“Different levy rates start at an eighth of a cent all the way up to, I believe, a half cent. Currently, the 38 cent tax remains unchanged would not be an additional tax,” said Edwards.

As for the next steps? A prioritized list must be finalized.

Then, at the next council meeting on January 16, council members will consider a bill with the finalized list that must be certified by January 23 to make it on the April 2 ballot.

As for the citizens committee, it will spend more time better informing community groups, organizations, and residents.