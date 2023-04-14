JOPLIN, Mo. — Preliminary results are in when it comes to an effort by the City of Joplin to address the need for a tourism venue in town.

A consultant out of New York is analyzing the needs and potential options. That could include expanding existing facilities or building something new. Ideas could also cover the addition of a local fairground or similar outdoor venue — or even something to attract medical gatherings.

“We’ve never gone after medical tourism, meaning the medical conferences, the education pieces. Maybe for example 3M has a product in Mercy Hospital they want to showcase. And we could benefit from them, the corporation, using our facility as a showcase. But then there’s the same thing, where are we going to hold it? How big can we have it?” asked Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Dir.

The consultant is reviewing the afore-mentioned preliminary results and plans to present the final findings at a city council work session next month.