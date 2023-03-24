JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s part of a celebration — 150 years in the making. Joplin City Hall was the site yesterday afternoon for a 150th birthday party for the City of Joplin.

Part of the focus — the Thomas Hart Benton mural that hangs in the lobby of City Hall. It was dedicated to the city 50 years ago — and was Thomas Hart Benton’s last signed mural.

The sesquicentennial event was led by Community Historian Brad Belk and highlighted Benton’s many works. He is known as the State of Missouri’s greatest 20th-century painter.

The event is also one of many planned over the next couple of months to celebrate Joplin’s milestone.

“Joplin has done so much, not only in the last 50 years, but in the last 3 or 4 decades, so it’s good to remember where we came from. You know, we don’t mine here anymore, but the resiliency that made this community what it is still exists. And we learned that during the tornado rebuild, and it continues with us today in everything we do. We are an economic hub in the area, and it’s good to remember our place in what developed the region,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Director.

More events are planned through this summer and you can check them out here.