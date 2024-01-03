AFTON, Okla. – In a town meeting that lasted eight minutes the Afton Board of Trustees voted to remove three trustees from banking documents during an emergency town meeting on Wednesday.

The board voted 4-0 to remove Rebecca Collins and Mike Nelson from the community’s banking documents. The board also voted 3-0 in favor of removing Jason Spear from signing banking documents.

Nelson abstained from voting to remove Spear from banking documents.

The board voted 3-1 in favor of requesting Nelson and Spear to step down from their elected positions. Nelson cast the dissenting vote.

Mayor Kristi McChurin said if Nelson and Spear do not resign the city leaders are required to submit documentation to District Attorney Doug Pewitt to file an ouster removing them from their elected positions.

A petition is circulating in the rural Ottawa County community seeking to oust the men because the community “had no trust in them.” Spear was questioned about the unauthorized use of the town’s credit card in an earlier meeting. He claimed its use at the time of the incident was a mistake.

Afton Mayor Kristi McChurin

The petition has garnished 50 signatures and was being passed around during Wednesday’s meeting.

Collins was terminated on December 27 as Afton office manager following scrutiny over her bookkeeping practices and submitted her resignation as Treasurer on Jan. 2.

Both men voted to keep Collins employed as the town’s office manager.

Spear was allegedly going to resign during Wednesday’s meeting but was a no-show at the meeting.

McChurin said the community has 60 days to fill Collins’s elected position.

The decision to fire Collins and ask for their resignations as elected trustees comes after the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at Afton City Hall just days before Christmas.

Investigators won’t comment on the issue, but no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.