GRAND LAKE – The Labor Day weekend just started and Grand River Dam Authority is working its first boating incident.

A juvenile remains in serious condition on Friday evening after a boating incident on Drowning Creek.

The 12-year-old was tubing with her family when, for an unknown reason, she was hit by the boat’s propeller, said Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesman.

The juvenile was flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition, he said.

Alberty said the incident is under investigation.

Drowning Creek is located at the eastern end of an arm of Grand Lake.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.