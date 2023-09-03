GRAND LAKE – A 12-year-old girl injured in a tubing incident is recovering and expected to be released from a Tulsa hospital, said Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesman on Sunday.

The girl was tubing and for an unknown reason was hit by the boat’s propeller in an area of Drowning Creek. Alberty said the incident remains under investigation.

Alberty did not have specific information on the girl’s injuries or her hometown. Friday’s incident was the only one reported on Grand Lake over the Labor Day weekend.

Drowning Creek is located near the Eucha area of Grand Lake.