JOPLIN, Mo. — There is still more than a week to go before the Super Bowl, but Chiefs fans are already worried about some big injuries.

Of course, the most famous ankle in the world was still a little hobbled as Patrick Mahomes struggled through a high ankle sprain. The chiefs have plenty more injuries with l’Jarius Sneed in concussion protocol and Kadarius Toney, Trey Smith, and Juju Smith-Schuster battling led injuries.

Freeman Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. David Lieurance says many of those injuries will take time, especially Mahomes’ high ankle sprain. Making him even more impressed with Mahomes’ performance last Sunday.

“I was astounded that he was able to go out, play the same day on it. Obviously hopping around quite a bit. But even one week later he still was moving pretty decent and getting throws off pretty well. And so, one week into it I was amazed that he was able to do that. You know, he’s going to have two more weeks to heal up to that point so it’s going to be better. But, it’s still a high-velocity game, and a lot of bodies coming at him so. It’s impressive that he’s made the return as quickly as he has,” said Dr. Lieurance.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid did say yesterday that it will be tough for Mecole Hardman to make it to the Super Bowl, he’s dealing with a pelvic injury.