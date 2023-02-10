KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes added another trophy to his mantel Thursday before the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The star quarterback took home the Associated Press’ NFL Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors ceremony.

This is his second NFL MVP award with his first coming in 2018, his first season as a starter.

He was also named to his fifth Pro Bowl this season and his second first-team All Pro selection.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl three out of the last four seasons. He guided Kansas City to a 14-3 record this season while throwing for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 1 performance against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 4, Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a 41–31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season.

In Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns, his seventh career 400-yard game. In Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Mahomes set single-game franchise records for pass completions (43) and pass attempts (68) in a single game.

In that game, his 71st career start, he broke the NFL record for passing yards in a quarterback’s first 75 career starts with 21,596.

The following week, his 72nd start, he broke the record for passing touchdowns in a quarterback’s first 75 starts with 176. Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

In the Chiefs’ Week 15 game against the Houston Texans, Mahomes ran for his 12th career rushing touchdown, setting a franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Mahomes reached 5,000 passing yards on the season in a Week 17 win against the Denver Broncos for the second time in his career.

He set the NFL record for most total yards in a season by a quarterback (combined passing and rushing) with 5,608. He also broke his own Chiefs’ franchise record for passing yards in a season with 5,250.