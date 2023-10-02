Drive-through flu vaccinations will be available at all health facilities

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Beginning Monday, Cherokee Nation is offering drive-through flu vaccinations at all of the tribe’s health center locations.

The drive-through flu vaccinations are from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 13.

“Keeping our communities safe from the viruses that cause influenza is our highest priority and why we open this service to the public.” “Influenza and other infections will be present in our communities in the coming months and we must work together to protect each other. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated for flu to ensure the well-being of our friends, family and communities.” Dr. R. Stephen Jones, Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director

Any member of the public ages 3 years and older can receive a flu vaccine and anyone younger than 3 years of age should see a provider within any Cherokee Nation health facility.

Respiratory season typically begins in September and lasts until March, but each year it peaks during different months.

Click here for a list of Cherokee Nation health center locations.

All Cherokee Nation health center locations will be closed in observance of Indigenous People’s Day on Monday, October 9 and will not offer drive-through flu vaccinations on this day.