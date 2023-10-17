TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Public Safety Partners Program, a Cherokee Nation initiative, is set to provide funds to 300 area public safety agencies.

The “Public Safety Partners Program” application will provide up to $50,000 per grant to eligible public safety agencies. The program is funded under the Cherokee Nation’s Respond, Recover and Rebuild Plan, under the American Rescue Plan Act, and is designed to be a one-time boost of assistance for critical first responder agencies.

Grant applications are available through Oct. 31. Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation has awarded more than 200 eligible agencies with more than $10 million in grants and is in the process of awarding $2.2 million in grants to applicants that are still being processed. Partnerships under this grant have resulted in more access to training, equipment upgrades, new infrastructure and more.

The program is committed to investing $13 million in grants to area first responders to increase public safety.

The application process is two steps: agency representatives complete the application, and then sign a memorandum of understanding detailing the importance of the partnership.

Across the 7,000-square-mile Cherokee Nation Reservation, dozens of city and county agencies provide public safety services including county sheriff departments, municipal police departments, volunteer and municipal fire departments, Emergency Medical Services, emergency management services and emergency 911 services.