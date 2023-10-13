TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tuesday is the deadline for Cherokee Nation citizens to submit applications for the tribe’s “Lease to Home Ownership” program. The Housing Authority program ends at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.

The program provides an affordable path to homeownership for American Indians living within the Cherokee Nation Reservation of Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, McIntosh, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties.



Applications from each county will be randomly selected via a lottery-based system and placed on a waitlist.

Eligible participants will enter into a lease agreement with the Housing Authority for a fixed term, and upon fulfillment of the lease terms, the Housing Authority will deed the property to the leaseholder.

To be eligible, applicants must be citizens of a federally recognized tribe and be at least 18 years of age. Social security numbers for all household members must be provided at the time of application.



Click here for more information about the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.