TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A newly formed Cherokee Nation task force is dedicated to examining criminal sentencing reform.

Under the task force umbrella, the tribe will enhance the tribe’s existing “reentry” program and evaluate detention facility needs.

“Since we seized opportunities to assert tribal sovereignty under the historic McGirt decision, our goal has not been to merely build up our criminal justice system, but to build the best possible criminal justice system,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Cherokee people and the larger public deserve a system that protects victims but also ensures that criminal sentencing can, where possible, lead to paths of reform, redemption and hope for the offender.”

The task force has until February 1 to look at sentencing reform and enhancing the existing reentry program. The directive gives the task force through June 1 to examine detention facility needs.

Since the United States Supreme Court reaffirmed the existence of tribal reservations in the McGirt decision, specifically applying to the Cherokee Nation and other tribes in subsequent cases, the Cherokee Nation has dramatically scaled up its criminal justice system.

Since the ruling, the Cherokee Nation has filed 10,319 felony or misdemeanor cases in the Cherokee Nation District Court. Cherokee Nation has also met detention facility needs through 16 agreements with various state and county facilities.

Overall, the Cherokee Nation has increased its post-McGirt criminal justice system by 380 percent. Cherokee Nation

Although current federal law restricts the lengths of sentences tribes can impose, tribes with criminal justice authority can impose years-long prison sentences for a range of crimes.

Cherokee Nation has also operated a reentry program since 2014 to assist Cherokee Nation citizens within its reservation to navigate the challenge of becoming stable and productive in areas of life such as housing, health care, and employment.

Cherokee Nation exercises exclusive tribal jurisdiction across its 7,000 square-mile reservation. It works with state, local and federal law enforcement officials and prosecutors on a range of criminal case issues ranging from investigations, prosecutions, cross-deputization agreements, and detention.

In addition to working with the region’s various law enforcement agencies and dramatically increasing its criminal justice budget, Cherokee Nation made a total of over $13 million in grants available to every county and local first responder agency across its reservation in 2023.

Council of the Cherokee Nation Speaker Mike Shambaugh praised the creation of the task force as a “great next step.”

“Our top priority must always be meeting our obligation to enforce the law and protect victims, but we must also ensure that every offender who can move forward with their lives has a path forward after paying their debt to society.” Mike Shambaugh, Cherokee Nation Speaker and former Jay Police Chief

Speaker Shambaugh will serve on the task force..

The task force will issue public reports after its work.