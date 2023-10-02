TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Dr. Beth Harp has been named Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Medical Director.

She has been with Cherokee Nation since 2012, and last year earned her master’s in health care administration from OSU.

Harp’s new role becomes effective October 1.

“As a Cherokee physician, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with Cherokee Nation Health Services in my new role,” Harp said in a prepared statement.

“Cherokee Nation has given me so many opportunities over my lifetime, including providing me with resources and support needed to complete my education and to start my career in medicine.” “To say I am excited at the opportunity to serve the Cherokee Nation in my new leadership role would be an understatement. I am proud of our health system and look forward to continuing the progress that our incredible health care team created.” Dr. Beth Harp

“I am confident that Dr. Harp, in her new role, will ensure the story of the Cherokee Nation continues by improving the health and quality of life for our Cherokee people for future generations,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Harp began at W.W. Hastings Hospital and has since served as the Primary Care Medical Director and then Medical Director for the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah.

The Westville native graduated from Northeastern State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and continued her education at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, where she earned her doctorate in osteopathic medicine.

Harp completed her Family Medicine Residency in Tahlequah and then the Primary Care Training Enhancement Fellowship Program in Tulsa through the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.