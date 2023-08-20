KANSAS — Officials with Cherokee County law enforcement are reminding drivers about an annual campaign.

The “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign officially kicked off yesterday (Saturday) in Kansas.

Authorities say every 52 minutes — somebody dies in the United States from drunk driving-related crashes.

It will run until Labor Day – September 4th – as authorities work to decrease the amount of impaired drivers on Kansas roads with regard to public safety.

The campaign is also meant to serve as an awareness reminder.

Kansas officials say there will be an increase in law enforcement presence during this time.