BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Visitors wanting to learn about the history of Baxter Springs will soon have a new place to park.

Work is progressing on a $200,000 project to create The Route 66 Roadside Park in Baxter Springs. The facility will feature a green space and parking lot for the nearby visitor’s center on Military Avenue.

Mary Billington with the Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum says some concrete work is already complete, and more will take place in the near future.

“We’ve got the interior sidewalk has already been poured and laid, our next phase will be the surface area of the parking lot, we’ve got the electrical run for the conduits on that so we’re moving ahead to have it open and in place by tour season next year,” said Billington.

She added the park will feature statues of a longhorn steer and bison for photo ops.