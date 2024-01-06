CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Starting on Monday, we may be in for quite the winter weather.

That means it’s a good time to prepare not only yourself but your vehicle as well in the case of an accident or if your vehicle gets stuck.

Having a winter weather safety kit in your car can be crucial, keeping things like water bottles, snacks, and protein bars — as well as an extra pre-charged phone and car battery — also not a bad idea to keep a first aid kit, blankets, and warm clothes and ice gear.

We caught up with Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves today. He tells us his office is also preparing their vehicles and patrol routes per the possible weather.

He reminds us that calls for emergency responses will likely increase during times of bad weather — meaning you may have to wait for help if it’s not an injury crash.

“Should you slide off or have a one-vehicle non-injury crash, there’s a form on most of our websites where a motorist can go on and fill that information out for insurance purposes. We can generate a report for them, but certainly if there’s an emergency or a potential emergency or injury, call 911,” said Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

You can find the link to fill out a non-injury crash report in Cherokee County, here.