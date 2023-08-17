WEIR, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Weir.

The advisory first took effect on Wednesday and is to remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination in the water system is resolved. Officials with KDHE put the advisory in place after a loss of pressure which can result in a loss of chlorine residuals and contamination, a press release states.

Weir residents are asked to follow these guidelines while the order is in place:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Residents seeking more information can find it at KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage here.

