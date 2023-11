CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Good news for people who regularly drive through Baxter Springs.

K-DOT officials have announced that U.S. 166 and 400 east of Baxter Springs will reopen on Thursday.

They’ve been in the midst of expanding the highway to four lanes and constructing two interchanges from U.S. 400 southeast to the Kansas-Missouri state line. With the opening of the new U.S. 166 and 400, the existing U.S. 166 and Kansas Highway-26 junction will be closed to traffic.