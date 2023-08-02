BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs United School District is transitioning to a four-day school week this year.

Starting August 15th, the entire district will be in class from Tuesday through Friday.

The discussions began last fall, in many staff and community meetings looking at ways to address the teacher shortage.

Some of the concerns were child care for parents who work on Mondays and transportation for school events on that day.

The Lincoln Elementary School will be open with some staff on Mondays for those who need child care, and the district has a system in place to provide a ride for those who need one.

Superintendent David Pendergraft says this will not impact teachers’ pay.

“What we’re trying to do is develop a package that can recruit. And so that and it’s not just time but it’s money as well. We want to be competitive as far as salaries but we also want to have something else that we can dangle out there to recruit. I think I think what we’ve got together and what we’re moving towards is a really nice package,” said David Pendergraft, Baxter Springs USD 508 Superintendent.

Since the district is dropping classes on Monday, the rest of the school days will be extended going from 8 AM to 3:45 PM.