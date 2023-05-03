GALENA, Kan. — The train engine outside of the Galena Mining and History Museum is getting touched up for the first time in more than 20 years.

It was first placed in front of the museum shortly after its grand opening in 1984 — and was used as a tool to try and draw interest from travelers passing by on Route 66.

Volunteers with the museum say this is an effort to update the scenery around the building and get fresh faces through the door.

“Originally, when they first painted it, it was bright and pretty and very showey. And as people come down Route 66 we want them to notice it and say, ‘wow that looks really sharp’,” said Linda Phipps, Museum Director.

Linda Phipps tells us the plan is to have the train finished by Galena Days in June.