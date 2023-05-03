GALENA, Kan. — High school students in Southeast Kansas spend the day cleaning up their community.

What could be better, than fresh air, clear skies, and no classrooms?

How about seeing the difference you can make, in your own community?

Well, that’s what students at Galena High School learned Wednesday while taking to the streets.

“We decided to do a community service day, we’ve wanted to do this for several years and then things would just happen, weather would happen, the end of the year came so fast, so we scheduled community service day to get our kids out and about and give back to our community,” said Ashley Groves, Galena Mayor/High School teacher.

“We’re doing community service around town, just to help out you know, so they don’t have to pay. It’s just kinda good for us, they do a lot for our schools, so it’s good to give back to the community,” said Ella Keeter, Sophomore at Galena High School.

Students involved with the school’s National Honors Society and Student Council helped out at the Galena Mining and History Museum, Galena Fire Department, and even cleaned up Main Street in Galena.

Activities included painting walls, and picking up trash, and kids also assisted firefighters in washing their fire trucks.

“I’ve been out here, at the museum. I’ve been sanding buckets that used to be used for mining and priming them to be painted and stuff like that. A lot of kids are out here, cleaning up the park, cleaning the firetrucks, and stuff like that to give back,” said Keeter.

“I think this is giving them some ownership of the community. They’re gaining some pride in what we have here, and they can take that pride home with them and say, ‘hey, we helped clean up the museum, or we helped clean up the fire department. So I think it’s giving them some community pride,” said Linda Phipps, Galena Mining and History Museum Director.

Ashley Groves is a teacher at Galena High, and the town’s mayor.

She hopes this is just the start of something new, for her students.

“Service Hood is just as important as any other lesson you could learn in school or through a book or anything else. You can give back, for your entire life, until you can’t give back anymore. So, this is just one step of hopefully instilling something inside of them that they will continue for decades, and decades, and decades,” said Groves.